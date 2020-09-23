East Shore District Health Dept. offering free drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday in Branford

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD) is kicking off their public clinics this Saturday with a drive-thru flu clinic in Branford.

As the fall approaches, and with it flu season and a possible second wave of COVID-19, medical providers are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’.

According to ESDHD, “Every year, the flu sends of thousands of Connecticut residents to the hospital and for some, it can be fatal. In order to ease the strain on our healthcare system, which is already overburdened by the COVID pandemic, experts say how these two will interact in the body is an unknown, so the best thing is to use the current effective tool we have to avoid one of them – and that’s the flu vaccine.”

Experts recommend getting the flu shot between September-October so patients can build up an immune response before the virus starts circulating in your community.

ESDHD is offering free drive-thru flu shots Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the ESDHD location at 688 East Main Street in Branford.

Future opportunities:

Branford: Monday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Branford Community House 46 Church St., Branford

East Haven: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. – 4:40 pm Old Stone Church 251 Main St., East Haven

ESDHD: Monday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. ESDHD 688 East Main St. Branford

ESDHD: Monday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. ESDHD 688 East Main St. Branford

ESDHD: Monday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. ESDHD 688 East Main St. Branford

Available vaccines (while supplies last) include:

Preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine

High Dose / Senior Strength vaccine

Nasal vaccine for those 2-49 years without asthma, are not pregnant or have an immunocompromised condition

Egg-free vaccine

For more information and to fill out a vaccine Consent form: www.esdhd.org.