NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond joins City Faith leaders to announce the availability of COVID-19 booster shots on Friday at 10:30.

Mayor Elicker and Bond will be among those receiving third shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at the New Haven Health Department clinic.

The NHHD clinic will be administering free booster shots on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.