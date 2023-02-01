NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many studies on long COVID-19 are revealing that the condition comes with a broad range of symptoms, but research is still trying to uncover the full scope of the issue.

“This is trying to understand not only are there different types of long COVID, which there are, but why there are different types of long COVID,” said Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the incoming chair of the Yale University School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine. “Are there different things happening inside the body that can explain that, and can that help us think about how to treat it?”

Almost 20% of people who reported having long COVID-19 are having difficulty getting back in the workplace full time almost a year after contracting the violence.

“Almost a third of folks who reported either missing work, being out more days, attending medical appointments, and so not being their full selves or full time at work because of prolonged symptoms of COVID,” Venkatesh said.

The federal government’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 expires on May 11. Venkatesh said that decision is a big step in signaling that the country is moving to the next phase of the pandemic. He expects the change to impact testing, and hopes telemedicine will continue to be allowed, since the medical system has adapted to it.

“If the declaration ends, and we go back to a requirement where you have to go see a doctor in-person and get a prescription every so many months from that in-person visit, we could really cut off access to many people around the country,” Venkatesh said.

Even with the declaration ending, he said to stay cautious and continue to test and treat the virus.