EPA warning Newark residents of high levels of lead in water

NEWARK, N.J. (WTNH) — The EPA is sending out a warning to residents of Newark after high levels of lead were found in the city’s water.

Experts say that even low levels of lead have been linked to serious, irreversible damage to developing brains.

Water filters are supposed to be only a short-term fix. The only long-term solution is to replace the service lines. The EPA says it would cost around $740 billion to fix America’s water system.

