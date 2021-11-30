Executive director of Orchards at Southington talks about loved ones who may be in need of in-home care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the holiday season in full swing, many people take this time to visit their loved ones. As people spend time with their parents and grandparents, there may be things to notice that indicate their loved one needs in-home care.

LeaAnn Blanchard, the executive director of the Orchards at Southington, talks about signs one should look for and the benefits of in-home care.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

For more information, visit www.hhcseniorservices.org

