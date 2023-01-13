BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — There is an increased interest in the topic of women’s heart health following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away after experiencing cardiac arrest on Thursday.

News 8 spoke with St. Vincent’s Medical Center Cardiologist Jared Selter to discuss how symptoms for cardiac arrest and heart attacks differ between men and women.

Dr. Setler said women who survive heart attacks do not always have the symptoms of heaviness or tightening in the chest.

“Women often will have shortness of breath, fatigue, a lack of stamina, not feeling themselves,” Dr. Selter said.

Dr. Selter shared the experience of one of his patients who was only in her 50s when she went into cardiac arrest.

“She was driving to work, wasn’t feeling herself [but] she really couldn’t put her finger on it. [She] didn’t feel right so she turned around and went home,” Dr. Selter said.

The patient made the decision to call 911 instead of taking a nap like she wanted to. He said that decision saved her life.

“She wound up having seven arrhythmias, seven cardiac arrests had to be resuscitated, shocked with the defibrillator seven times on the way to the hospital,” Dr. Selter said.

Dr. Selter shared a list of heart attack symptoms in women that can be found below:

The American Heart Association lists the following as women’s heart attack symptoms:

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach. Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort. Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Dr. Selter explains the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack. He said during a heart attack blood flow is interrupted in reaching the heart.

“If one of those arteries is obstructed, oftentimes from the rupture of a plaque, which is cholesterol build up the muscle beyond that blocked artery will have a lack of blood flow and will start dying,” Dr. Setler said.

He explains that cardiac arrest is when there is an electrical disturbance in the heart, which was the case in Damar Hamlin’s injury.

“The heart will quiver as opposed to squeezing. Blood can’t get squeezed out of it and the person won’t have a blood pressure, won’t have a pulse and the organs that are relying on blood flow which is all of them will begin to have damage,” Dr. Selter said.

Doctor Selter has explained that one positive aspect to come from Hamlin’s injury is the effectiveness of CPR for saving lives and the awareness his story has raised about the technique.