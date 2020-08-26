Expert discusses managing rotator cuff tears; latest coronavirus headlines

(WTNH)– When the weather is nice and people can do it safely, sports like tennis and golf are popular. But there is a common injury that sidelines many rotator cuff tears.

Doctor Derek Shia, an Orthopedic Surgeon,with Hartford HealthCare, tells us what exactly the rotator cuff is and how it works, as well as the sorts of activities that are impacted by a rotator cuff injury in the video above.

The latest on vaccine human trials, some virus reinfections now popping up and a new study on why more men die from Covid-19 are the latest coronavirus headlines.

Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale University, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, discusses the latest information on these topics in the video below.