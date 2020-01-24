Expert visits Quinnipiac University to discuss recent Coronavirus

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The deadly Coronavirus from China, spreading again Friday.

Two cases confirmed in France are the first in Europe. A second case now confirmed here in the United States — a woman from Chicago who came home from China last week.

So far, 63 suspected cases are being monitored across 22 states in the United States.

Friday, Director of United Kingdom Public Health Rapid Support Team, Daniel Bausch, visited Quinnipiac University to discuss some of the larger outbreaks we’ve seen worldwide.

Bausch discussed the recent Coronavirus and told News 8, “This is a virus that normally comes from bats and other sources of wildlife.”

So far, he said experts have traced the origin to a type of live market in China, specifically Wuhan where it was first reported.

The last Coronavirus outbreak was back in 2003 — the Sars Coronavirus. In fact, Bausch told News 8 the recent virus, “looks about 80% the same as Sars Coronavirus.”

Nearly two decades later, Bausch said we have better mechanisms that can be used to detect the virus. Many airports and hospitals are setting up thermal detectors for anyone traveling through.

He said the immediate risk is still very low.

“If you haven’t been traveling and haven’t come in contact with anyone who has been traveling, you haven’t been in airports, and you have a little bit of mild cold or flu symptoms, you have a cold or the flu, not the Wuhan Coronavirus.”