Expert: Women should act now if they need to schedule a mammogram

We are now in October, and we are marking Breast Cancer Awareness month here at News 8.

The height of the pandemic made it nearly impossible for women to get screening and annual mammograms, putting off potentially lifesaving tests.

With treatment delayed, it’s more important than ever for women to act now if they are in need of a mammogram.

Hartford HealthCare breast Surgeon Dr. Kimberly Caprio joined News 8 to discuss making time to get a mammogram during the pandemic.

Watch the video above for more.