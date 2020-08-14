Experts address long-term neurological effects of COVID-19, sports injuries

Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, Associated Director of Hartford HealthCare Sports Neurology Program, joined News 8 to discuss common neurologic sports injuries her program manages.

Watch full video above.

We are learning so much about the after-effects of COVID-19, long after people fight off the virus. We’ve heard of the virus impacting the heart, now it’s the brain.

Dr. Sharon Stoll, a Yale Medicine neuroimmunologist and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine joined News 8 to discuss the latest research.

