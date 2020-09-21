Experts discuss holiday season amid pandemic; colon cancer and the Black community

(WTNH)– We’re heading into the holiday season in this pandemic.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about the holiday season starting with the Jewish holidays this month and what to think about in terms of protecting ourselves from the coronavirus in the video above.

Cancer is not taking a break in this pandemic so getting the proper screenings is so important.

Dr. Chioma Anjou, Board-Certified Gastroenterologist with Hartford HealthCare, talks about colon cancer and why it’s so important

to get the word out to the Black community in the video below.