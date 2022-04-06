NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, FDA advisors held a meeting about the future of living with COVID-19 in the United States. Health experts talked about booster shots, variants, and possible yearly vaccinations.

Health leaders want to have a plan in place before fall could bring a new variant and indoor spread once again.

Yale Medicine Physician Arjun Venkatesh says doctors still know very little about COVID-19 compared to other things we get annual shots for. FDA guidance could spell out more.

“Whether we can sort of get off the sort of current trajectory of sort of figuring out a booster every few months, to sort of knowing which shots work and which situations for which people,” Venkatesh said.

He explains how the trend is to close large testing sites in favor of a shift to more individual COVID responsibility.

“It does not mean that the pandemic is over and that this is endemic, it doesn’t mean that COVID is gone, and it doesn’t mean that you don’t need to get tested. What it means is that we think differently about when and how we get tested,” Venkatesh said.

Medicare recently announced that seniors will be eligible to go to any pharmacy and get eight COVID home rapid tests every month.

“We’ll see a lot more home tests. We’ll see tests that still occur at a lot of pharmacies and other places. But it will be a different kind of world.”

With the second booster approved for people 50 and over, still the most common question doctors are hearing recently is from healthy people in their early 50s on whether they should run out and get the fourth shot.

Venkatesh said to get it if you’re really worried about getting COVID. Otherwise, there is some flexibility and choice.