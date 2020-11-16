Experts discuss Moderna vaccine & Thanksgiving concerns; Innovations in spinal surgery & neurosurgery

(WTNH)– There’s big news of another vaccine with a big effective rate and easier to store, and we’re talking Thanksgiving.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, tells us her reaction to this Moderna vaccine news and Thanksgiving concerns in the video above.

Solutions to painful conditions can come in the way of surgery, one is back pain. There are some new advances involving spinal surgery and neurosurgery.

Doctor John Beiner, a Spine Surgeon with Hartford HealthCare’s Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute, discusses some conditions that might require surgery, how spine surgery and neurosurgery work together, and how it benefits the patient in the video below.