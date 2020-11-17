Experts discuss new program for limb preservation; COVID-19 in older adults

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– A new program at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain is helping patients who are at risk of having a limb amputated due to health concerns. It wil give patients access to the latest in technology and a long list of medical experts.

Dr. Mouhaned Ayach, a vascular surgeon who’s part of the limb preservation program, discusses the type of medical issues put someone at risk for an amputation and about the limb preservation program and how it works in the video above.

We’ve seen how older people are impacted the hardest from COVID-19, with more severe reactions and a much higher rate of death. Now researchers at UConn Health are involved in a study that could help boost the immune system of older adults.

Doctor George Kuchel, from UConn’s Center On Aging, tells us about this study, what they hope to learn and about the drug involved in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Experts discuss new program for limb preservation

News /

Expert discusses COVID-19 in older adults

News /

Turkey Tuesday: Foodshare holding virtual Thanksgiving food drive at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

News /

Gov. Lamont releases guidelines for college students coming home for the holidays

News /

How families, students can lower their risk of COVID infection over the holidays

News /

Bradley Airport to release holiday travel guidelines

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss