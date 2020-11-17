Experts discuss new program for limb preservation; COVID-19 in older adults

(WTNH)– A new program at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain is helping patients who are at risk of having a limb amputated due to health concerns. It wil give patients access to the latest in technology and a long list of medical experts.

Dr. Mouhaned Ayach, a vascular surgeon who’s part of the limb preservation program, discusses the type of medical issues put someone at risk for an amputation and about the limb preservation program and how it works in the video above.

We’ve seen how older people are impacted the hardest from COVID-19, with more severe reactions and a much higher rate of death. Now researchers at UConn Health are involved in a study that could help boost the immune system of older adults.

Doctor George Kuchel, from UConn’s Center On Aging, tells us about this study, what they hope to learn and about the drug involved in the video below.