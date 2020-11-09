Experts discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; signs of prostate cancer

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine looks to be ninety percent effective. This has the attention of the world today!

Dr. Manish Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School Of Medicine, discusses the vaccine news in the video above.

Doctors are urging patients to stay on top of their health, saying that it is safe to go to the doctor’s office. We’re focusing on prostate health after the Today Show’s Al Roker revealed he is battling this.

Doctor Joseph Wagner, specializes in Uro-Logic Oncology with the Hartford Healthcare Medical Group, and he discusses the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer, as well as treatment in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Yale expert discusses Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

News /

Hartford HealthCare expert discusses signs of prostate cancer

News /

Rep. Jason Rojas becomes first person of color in CT history to be part of legislature's 'Big 6'

News /

House of Heroes Wethersfield Nov. 7, 2020

News /

Simsbury chef creates greenhouse to keep diners 'outside' amid the pandemic

News /

Gov. Lamont reflects on the mid-point of his gubernatorial term and leading in a pandemic

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss