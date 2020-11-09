Experts discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine; signs of prostate cancer

(WTNH)– The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine looks to be ninety percent effective. This has the attention of the world today!

Dr. Manish Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School Of Medicine, discusses the vaccine news in the video above.

Doctors are urging patients to stay on top of their health, saying that it is safe to go to the doctor’s office. We’re focusing on prostate health after the Today Show’s Al Roker revealed he is battling this.

Doctor Joseph Wagner, specializes in Uro-Logic Oncology with the Hartford Healthcare Medical Group, and he discusses the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer, as well as treatment in the video below.