Experts give update on Yale’s clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine; bring awareness to Lewy Body Dementia

(WTNH)– We’ve heard promising news about the Pfizer vaccine and we’ve been following how Yale has been running some of those clinical trials.

Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale University, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, gives us an update on the trials, and talks about how the criteria for being in the vaccine trials has changed in the video above.

Recent news of the death of baseball player Tom Seaver brought attention to the condition called “Lewy Body Dementia.” A newly-released documentary on Robin Williams also revealed that the comedian suffered from Lewy Body Dementia in his final days.

Dr. Leon Meytin, Movement Disorders Specialist Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, shines more light on the condition, the symptoms and what treatments are available in the video below.