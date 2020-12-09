Experts share tips to help those battling substance abuse this holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The holidays aren’t full of cheer for everyone, it can be a especially vulnerable time for people battling substance abuse. But there are proactive steps to take for yourself or a loved one.

Add substance abuse to pandemic blues and you’ve got a recipe for tragedy but there’s hope.

“We’re in a pandemic and we’re dealing with COVID-19. People are already feeling isolated, already feeling disconnected, and feeling like this is not going to be the holiday they want it to be,” said Rev. Robyn Anderson, Ministerial Health Ministry.

The Middlesex County Chamber Of Commerce held a virtual webinar Wednesday, a panel of experts sharing tips on how to make it a safe and drug-free holiday.

“There is a report of 18 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths in the United States,” said Dr. Leonard Lev, Middletown.

Why is this business organization worried about drugs because drug use and alcohol use is up amid the pandemic and for people in recovery – that’s a bad combination. Their first order of advice provide alcohol-free options for visiting loved ones. And avoid gifting people suffering from addiction with cash or gift cards.

“It’s unfortunate but they can be traded for drugs or they can be cashed off for drugs,” said Ana Gopoian, TriCircle, Inc.

If you’re someone who has lost a loved one to addiction, make yourself the priority this season and release any pressure meet anyone else’s expectation of how you should feel or act.

“The most important thing is there’s no expectations. Just take care of yourself.”

Dr. Leonard Lev says loneliness increases mortality and that’s what everyone wants to avoid.

“Social connection can still be maintained,” said Lev.