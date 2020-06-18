Experts talk virtual health during pandemic, ‘Longest Day’ to honor those living with Alzheimer’s

(WTNH)– So many of us have had virtual medical appointments during this pandemic as our use of technology rocketed forward.

Doctor Steven Zweibel, System Director of Cardiac Electro-physiology at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute, talks about how he has been working with patients and if this is the new normal in the video above.

This Saturday June 20 is also the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. It also has special significance for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

Kristen Cusato, Director of Communications for the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, tells us about The Longest Day, a day when we honor those living with Alzheimer’s in our state and their caregivers, in the video below.