FDA: Cases of King Arthur Flour recalled

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 07:29 PM EDT

(CNN)-- A heads up before you start baking any goodies for your weekend cookout. The Food and Drug Administration says thousands of cases of King Arthur Flour are being recalled. 

The unbleached all-purpose flour is being voluntarily recalled over E. coli concerns. Nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur Flour are affected. The FDA's website says ADM Milling Company notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. coli outbreak. 

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the flour. The select five-pound bags were distributed across the country to retailers including Walmart and Target

According to King Arthur, the products that are affected have six specific lot codes and three "Best Used By" dates which can be found here

Unbleached All-Purpose Flour Lot Code

Photo cred: King Arthur Flour Recall, https://www.kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall/

Unbleached All-Purpose Flour Lot Code

Photo cred: King Arthur Flour Recall, https://www.kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall/

