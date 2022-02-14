NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Valentine’s Day can be filled with romance, flowers, candy and fun, but for some it can be painful and lonely.

It can feel like loneliness is piling on during the pandemic, but according to the Cigna U.S. Loneliness Index, those 18 to 22 years old were found to have the highest loneliness scores even before the pandemic.

David Klemanski, a psychologist and professor at the Yale School of Medicine, has a suggestion if you are without that someone special: treat yourself.

“Why not be a little self-indulgent tonight in a very sort of maybe easy way. Have your favorite treat, maybe watch a favorite movie,” Klemanski said. “Get a massage if you have time to book that tonight or for tomorrow. Do something that really cultivates some happiness for yourself and I think that can certainly change the way that you feel about the day, but also the way that you’re feeling about yourself.”

He also recommended maintaining perspective. It is a special day for some but it is also just another day, one he said we make too big a deal of.

If you feel like you might get inundated with Valentine’s reminders on social media, he suggests staying off it for the night.