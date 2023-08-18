HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in 2023 on Friday.

Health officials said a New Haven County woman between 50 and 59 years old became ill during the third week of July with West Nile fever and has since recovered. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to WNV, health officials said.

“As we approach the end of summer and continue to enjoy time outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors, it is important to prevent mosquito bites to reduce your risk of exposure to West Nile virus infection,” Department of Public Health’s Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said.

Mosquito activity peaks at dusk and again at dawn, health officials said.

“We anticipate continued risk for human infection until mosquito activity subsides in October,” said Philip Armstrong, ScD, a medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

How to protect yourself

Armstrong said about 20% of people who become infected will have a fever, rash and muscle aches. In more serious cases, it can develop into deadly cases of encephalitis or meningitis.

The CAES urges residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases. They offered the following advice:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure, and protect infants when outdoors.

Consider the use of an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and apply it according to directions when it is necessary to be outdoors.

To keep those mosquitoes from breeding around your property, be sure to empty out flower pots, buckets, or anything else that can hold water after each rain storm.

A look at 2022 stats

Last season, WNV was detected in 185 mosquito pools from 24 towns in six counties in Connecticut. Most WNV activity was detected in densely populated urban and suburban regions in Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven counties.

Seven human cases of WNV-related illness were reported with onset dates from Aug. 11, 2022, to Sept. 20, 2022.