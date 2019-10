(WTNH) — The first flu shot clinics are showing up in the state.

On Tuesday, the Central Connecticut Health District is holding the first of eight flu clinics. If you are in the area, you can head to the Wethersfield Community Center to get your flu shot on Tuesday.

They are located on 30 Greenfield Street and open from 9 a.m. until noon.

