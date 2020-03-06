First three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Maryland, governor says

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WTNH) — The first three positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday night.

In a tweet, the governor said the three patients contracted the virus while traveling overseas, and so far they are in good condition.

We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates. – Governor Larry Hogan

We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2020