Fitness instructor shares tips and recipe for toned arms

(WTNH)– As we return to some sort of normalcy amid the pandemic, many people are back on the go with busy days ahead of them.

Certified instructor and founder of Open Barre, Ashley Palumbo provides 5 easy and quick movements to do at home for toned arms.

Palumbo also shares a post-workout protein shake recipe called, Apple Pie protein shake.

Ingredients:

– 1-2 Apples, (depending on size) peeled & chopped

– 1/2 Frozen Banana

– 1/2 cup nonfat greek plain yogurt

– 2 TBSP no sugar added applesauce (optional)

– 1/2 tsp cinnamon

– 2 scoops of vanilla protein powder

– 2-3 ice cubes (depending on size)

For more recipes and workouts head to Instagram @openbarrewithashley