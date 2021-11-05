Fitstyle by Shana founder shares simple moves to relieve computer work stress

(WTNH) — Americans spend on average 12 hours a day sitting and over half of that time in front of screens, which may leave you feeling stiff.
Shana Schneider, Founder of Fitstyle by Shana, has suggestions of simple moves to stretch and relieve stress from computer work.
- Start anything new with a deep breath
- Hold a Head Tilt on the right and left for 3-5 deep breaths
- Add Shoulder Rolls to the end of a meeting or the end of your day
- Use a Seated Hip Stretch while working at your computer
For more tips, visit fitstylebyshana.com.