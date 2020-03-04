Five members of one family diagnosed with coronavirus in NY; state total now 11, Governor Cuomo says

1  of  2
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (WTNH) — Five new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York were reported Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He says these cases bring the state total to 11.

According to the governor, the cases are all in a single family in New Rochelle: a 46-year-old woman, her 45-year-old husband and three of their children (two boys and a girl).

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the governor said the father of the family is friends with a previously confirmed coronavirus patient, a lawyer in New Rochelle. The two reportedly spent time together recently.

The entire family is now under self-quarantine.

