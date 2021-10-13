Florida man who received life-saving COVID treatment in CT set to be released from rehabilitation center

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Wednesday, a Florida resident who came to Connecticut to receive life-saving treatment for COVID-19 is being released from a rehab facility.

Robby Walker came to Connecticut in August to receive ECMO treatment at Saint Francis Hospital. He will be discharged from Gaylord Specialty Healthcare where he has spent the past 30 days undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

RELATED: Unvaccinated Florida COVID patient flown to CT for life-saving treatment after reaching out to 169 hospitals

After being released, Walker will be reunited with his care team from Saint Francis Hospital.

