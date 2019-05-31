Florida research lab first in U.S. to 3D print human cornea

(WTNH) - For the first time in this country -- a 3D cornea has been printed using human cells.

A team of scientists at Florida A & M created the cornea using a 3D bio-printer and human cells.

The technology was first developed in the UK.

The team expanded the existing technology by making a mold that can print multiple corneas.

The corneas can be used to test new products.

The scientists hope the corneas will also help create an eye that could be transplanted to people suffering from vision loss.

Paul Dinh, a Research Assistant said, "I can go and travel and see all these beautiful things, but then there's people out there that can't really see at all. And it really made me appreciate the work that I was doing, that it had meaning to it and then that maybe my research would help someone in the future down the line."

The researchers also hope their model eyeball and cornea can help eliminate animal testing.

