Health

Florida research lab first in U.S. to 3D print human cornea

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

(WTNH) - For the first time in this country -- a 3D cornea has been printed using human cells.

A team of scientists at Florida A & M created the cornea using a 3D bio-printer and human cells. 

The technology was first developed in the UK.

Related: Do you have expired sunglasses? Here's how to find out

The team expanded the existing technology by making a mold that can print multiple corneas. 

The corneas can be used to test new products. 

The scientists hope the corneas will also help create an eye that could be transplanted to people suffering from vision loss.

Paul Dinh, a Research Assistant said, "I can go and travel and see all these beautiful things, but then there's people out there that can't really see at all. And it really made me appreciate the work that I was doing, that it had meaning to it and then that maybe my research would help someone in the future down the line."

The researchers also hope their model eyeball and cornea can help eliminate animal testing.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center