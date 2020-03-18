Detroit automakers, Tesla to suspend production amid Coronavirus concerns

(WTNH/AP) — Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus. Tesla announced Thursday it will also be suspending production.

In a letter to investors Thursday, Tesla announced it will be temporarily suspending production at its Fremont, California and New York facilities starting March 23 amid coronavirus spread concerns.

ABC News reports the company said “basic operations” will continue at the Fremont facility to “support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure.”

“Our factory in New York will temporarily suspend production as well, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains,” the company said.

The full letter can be read here: https://ir.tesla.com/news-releases/news-release-details/tesla-operational-update

Ford Motor Company issued a statement Wednesday saying production suspension will go into effect following the conclusion of the Thursday evening shifts through March 30. During that time, the facilities will be thoroughly cleaned.

“We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America. “In these unprecedented times, we’re exploring unique and creative solutions to support our workforce, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities.”

General Motors issued a similar statement Wednesday, confirming it will “begin a systematic orderly suspension of manufacturing operations in North America due to market conditions and to deep clean facilities and continue to protect people. The suspension will last until at least March 30. Production status will be reevaluated week-to-week after that.”

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

United Auto Workers union President Rory Gamble

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The decision reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday in which the automakers would cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings, but keep factories open. But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.

Fiat Chrysler temporarily closed a factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit after workers were concerned about the virus. The company said a plant worker tested positive for the coronavirus but had not been to work in over a week. One shift was sent home Tuesday night and the plant was cleaned. But that apparently didn’t satisfy workers, and two more shifts were canceled on Wednesday.

Under an agreement reached with the union, companies will monitor the situation weekly to decide if the plants can reopen.

Honda Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its North American factories for about one week starting on Monday.

The move by General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford will idle about 150,000 auto workers. They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make.

Automakers have resisted closing factories largely because they book revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories to dealerships. So without production, revenue dries up. Each company has other reasons to stay open as well. Ford, for instance, is building up F-150 pickup inventory because its plants will have to go out of service later this year to be retooled for an all-new model.