Former addict uses his recovery to help others struggling with substance abuse

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a problem affecting a lot of families in Connecticut and across the world. It’s something we’re not only thinking about on International Overdose Awareness Day but really 365 days a year.

News 8 sat down with Kevin Morse, a man who has struggled with substance abuse and now uses his journey to recovery to help others.

“I started using pot, alcohol, cigarettes when I was 10 or 11 years old.”

Morse says he followed an older brother’s footsteps and changed the direction of his life early on. By the age of 16, Morse was hooked on OxyContin and went on to use cocaine and meth.

By his 20th birthday, Morse tells News 8 he overdosed. Unfortunately, his wake up call didn’t come for another three years when he was sentenced to four months in prison.

He says, “I can be honest and tell you it was the worst time of my life and I can be honest with you and say it was the best thing that happened to me.”

He recalls the day of his sentencing the moment that changed him forever,

“I kind of look at that date March 16, 2009 as my actual birthday.”

He served four months and one week, and when he got out he decided to immediately make some life changes.

“When I got out though, I hit the ground running, I sacrificed everything to try this new lifestyle called recovery. Now, 11 years later it’s been crazy I don’t know, it’s weird. The places I’ve gone, the people I’ve helped all over the country is really cool and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Morse is now traveling the state of Connecticut and beyond helping those struggling with substance abuse. He also does substance abuse interventions.

On a day like International Overdose Awareness Day, he has one main piece of advice for those living with substance abuse.

“You have to reach out and ask for help.”

Morse says for anyone looking for help on their own personal road to recovery they can call or email him at (203) 491-8654 or kevin@lifttconfidential.com.