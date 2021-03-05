Gastroenterologist discusses startling statistics of colon cancer in the Black community

(WTNH) — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. You may not know that colorectal cancer disproportionately affects the Black community. African Americans are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it.

Dr. John Wysocki, a gastroenterologist with Hartford HealthCare, joined News 8 to talk more about this.

Hartford HealthCare is hosting a free webinar on colon cancer awareness, March 24 at 6 p.m. You can register online or call 855-HHC-HERE.

