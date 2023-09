NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen recently announced that he is being treated for peptic ulcer disease.

Dr. Neil Parikh, a gastroenterologist with the Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Institute, explains peptic ulcer disease and what typically causes it.

He also discusses the most common symptoms and if the disease can be prevented.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/digestive to learn more.