NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Regular colon screenings have the potential to save a life, and when detected early, colorectal cancer is highly treatable.

Dr. Brisas Truncali, a gastroenterologist at Connecticut GI, talked about how common colon cancer is and screening for colon cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

For more information, visit hartfordhealthcare.org/services/digestive-health