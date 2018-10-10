Gene-editing technology could leave mosquitoes unable to produce

Health

CNN - Mosquitoes aren't just pesky nuisances... they also carry deadly diseases like Zika virus and Malaria.

The World Health Organization says 216-million people were infected with malaria in 2016 alone -- killing 445-thousand.

But researchers at Imperial College London used gene-editing tools to sterilize a population of malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

By modifying the doublesex gene that determines if a mosquito is male or female, the scientists were able to control how the mosquitos develop.

According to their research published in the journal nature biotechnology -- the male mosquitoes developed normally, but female mosquitoes were unable to reproduce and didn't develop the long, needly attachment that sucks out our blood.

In the laboratory experiment, 100-percent of the mosquitoes were affected after several generations -- leading to a population collapse.

More research is needed to determine what consequences this could have on the food chain and ecosystem.

