Gene-editing technology could leave mosquitoes unable to produce

CNN - Mosquitoes aren't just pesky nuisances... they also carry deadly diseases like Zika virus and Malaria.

The World Health Organization says 216-million people were infected with malaria in 2016 alone -- killing 445-thousand.

But researchers at Imperial College London used gene-editing tools to sterilize a population of malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

By modifying the doublesex gene that determines if a mosquito is male or female, the scientists were able to control how the mosquitos develop.

According to their research published in the journal nature biotechnology -- the male mosquitoes developed normally, but female mosquitoes were unable to reproduce and didn't develop the long, needly attachment that sucks out our blood.

In the laboratory experiment, 100-percent of the mosquitoes were affected after several generations -- leading to a population collapse.

While the experts say this is a step in the right direction, mosquitoes aren't just pesky nuisances. They also carry deadly diseases like Zika virus and Malaria.

More research is needed to determine what consequences this could have on the food chain and ecosystem.