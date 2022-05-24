SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington wife and mother found herself fighting two cancers at once which led doctors to recommend genetic testing. Her doctors at UConn Health are now guiding her through.

“Why was I at 37, you know, having breast cancer and lung cancer. So I did get genetic testing pretty quickly, which is what helped inform kind of the rest of our treatment path for the breast cancer and lung cancer,” said Elizabeth Johnson.

That testing revealed she had the rare genetic condition Li-Fraumeni syndrome. According to the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Association, patients have a close to 100% likelihood of developing cancer.

Now, Johnson’s life is about managing her many health screenings.

UConn Health Physician Dana Marie Scott said cancer genetics and testing have improved greatly in recent years.



“We have really good screening protocols for people and it really helps to manage that risk that people have and helps to you know, diagnose cancer as early as possible if it’s going to develop,” Scott said.

Parents with Li-Fraumeni syndrome have a 50% chance of passing it down to their children, giving them a high risk for childhood cancer. Johnson had her children Sawyer and Molly tested. They were negative.

“I am a big proponent of genetic testing, and I think it is just so important for patients as an aspect of prevention and screening,” Scott said.

Johnson is grateful for the technology and the family life she is able to continue enjoying, with her doctor’s supervision.

“If there’s a cancer that I’m at risk for, if we find it early, we’ve got a lot more options. So that’s really made a huge difference,” Johnson said.