Gov. Lamont, officials focusing on mental health help for young people with the Rescue Act

(WTNH) — The pandemic hasn’t just put a strain on the mental health of first responders. On Thursday, Governor Lamont focused on mental health help for young people with the Rescue Act For Mental Health.

The governor says its goals include increases for school behavioral health programs, funding for youth suicide prevention and support for substance abuse programs.

“I can’t think of a more important time, and this is what I’m telling the commissioners, to think big in terms of our opportunity to take care of these populations who’ve been hit the hardest,” Gov. Ned Lamont.

“How do we do this to make sure that the resources are available and the programming is available and available for our kids to certainly participate in? So that is something that we’re moving forward with,” Charlene Russell-Tucker, Acting Commissioner, CT Dept. of Education.

The governor says the state is going to be working with school superintendents and education officials to give kids the support system they need to hit the ground running in summer programs and the next school year.