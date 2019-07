HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A life saving medication will soon be available at public venues across the state.

Governor Lamont signed a bill on Wednesday that provides greater access to EpiPens.

EpiPens will be available at ballparks, concert halls, restaurants, and day camps. Under the law, workers will have to be trained on how to use them.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.