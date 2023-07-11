WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) held a bill signing ceremony Tuesday for two pieces of legislation focused on improving services for seniors.

“That’s what we’re trying to do to make sure we have a place that you feel most comfortable, you know, that you’re safe,” the governor said at a ceremony at the Windsor Caring Connection.

Lamont signed Public Act 23-30, which focuses on increasing the ability of seniors to receive adult care services under the Connecticut Home Care Program for Elders, and Public Act 23-48, which requires the state to complete a study on the needs of seniors.

State Rep. Jane Garibay (D-60), the House Chair of the Aging Committee, who was a main voice of support for these bills, was also at the event.

The bills both passed with bipartisan support.