(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to announce the actions his administration is taking to reduce healthcare costs for residents across the state.

State officials including Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Vicki Veltri, and Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford will be in attendance.

The press conference is set to start Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Middletown.