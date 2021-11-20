Local health experts urge CT residents to get COVID vaccine, booster shots before the holidays

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With Thanksgiving days away, health experts are urging adults and kids to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster. For some, it was easy to get it done at CT’s soccer tournament in Hartford this weekend.

On the field at Dillion Stadium, high schoolers are fighting for Connecticut’s soccer championship. But off the field, medical professionals are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griffin Health is providing adult and pediatric vaccine shots, and boosters, to those attending the tournament.

“I feel very good that I’m done. I don’t have to struggle trying to hunt it down,” said Matt Catanzaro.

And so did Marie Pollio.

“We have elderly family members in our family that we need to care for. We want to protect them,” said Pollio. “We have school-aged children who are fully involved in activities.”

On Friday, the CDC approved booster shots for all adults within six months of receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna dose, or two months of receiving a Johnson and Johnson dose.

Yale New Haven Health Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Richard Martinello says research shows that boosters are necessary for optimal protection.

“We know that over time the level of antibodies that are in your blood that help protect you against COVID decrease a little bit,” said Dr. Martinello.

Dr. Marintello says taking this step is that much more important after the state saw its COVID rates double over the past several weeks.

“None of us want to bring COVID home for the holidays,” said Dr. Martinello. “I hope that anyone who’s eligible to get the booster actually does and that will enable us to get back to sort of a more normal life.”

The clinic at Dillion Stadium will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Magic of Lights now open for the holidays in East Hartford

News /

Movie about famed boxer Willie Pep being filmed in Hartford

News /

CT Dept. of Transportation in dire need of snowplow drivers

News /

Winterfest Hartford returns with crowd favorites skating rink, hot cocoa after pandemic cancelations

News /

Hartford HealthCare doctor raises awareness of bladder health

News /

Connecticut officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana amid increase in overdoses

News /
More Hartford

High School Game of the Week

Trending Stories

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball
Date Opponent Time TV
9/9 @Central Connecticut 6:30pm FS1%
9/13 @ Coppin State Noon FS2
9/17 @ Long Island 6:30pm FS2
9/20 @ Binghamton non FS2
9/24 vs. Auburn 2:30pm ESPN
9/25 vs. Michigan State/Loyola-Chicago TBD ESPN/ ESPN2
9/26 vs. TBD TBD TBD
9/30 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore 7:00pm CBS SN
12/4 @ Grambling State 4:00pm FS2
12/8 @West Virginia TBD TBD
12/11 vs. St. Bonaventure 3:30pm ESPN2
12/18 @ Providence 5:00pm FOX
12/21 @ Marquette 9:00pm FS1
12/28 @ Xavier 7:00pm FS1
1/1 vs. Butler 4:00pm FS1
1/8 @ Seton Hall Noon FOX
1/12 vs. St. John’s 8:30pm FS1
1/15 @ Providence 2:00pm FS1
1/20 @ Butler 9:00pm FS1
1/25 @ Georgetown 8:30pm CBS SN
1/29 @ DePaul 6:30pm FS1
2/1 vs. Creighton 6:30pm FS1
2/5 @ Villanova Noon FOX
2/8 vs. Marquette 6:30pm FS1
2/13 @ St. John’s Noon FOX
2/16 vs. Seton Hall 8:30pm CBS SN
2/19 vs. Xavier noon FOX
2/22 vs. Villanova 8:00pm FS1
2/27 @ Georgetown Noon CBS
3/2 @ Creighton 8:30pm FS1
3/5 vs. DePaul TBD TBD

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss