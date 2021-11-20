Local health experts urge CT residents to get COVID vaccine, booster shots before the holidays

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With Thanksgiving days away, health experts are urging adults and kids to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster. For some, it was easy to get it done at CT’s soccer tournament in Hartford this weekend.

On the field at Dillion Stadium, high schoolers are fighting for Connecticut’s soccer championship. But off the field, medical professionals are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griffin Health is providing adult and pediatric vaccine shots, and boosters, to those attending the tournament.

“I feel very good that I’m done. I don’t have to struggle trying to hunt it down,” said Matt Catanzaro.

And so did Marie Pollio.

“We have elderly family members in our family that we need to care for. We want to protect them,” said Pollio. “We have school-aged children who are fully involved in activities.”

On Friday, the CDC approved booster shots for all adults within six months of receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna dose, or two months of receiving a Johnson and Johnson dose.

Yale New Haven Health Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Richard Martinello says research shows that boosters are necessary for optimal protection.

“We know that over time the level of antibodies that are in your blood that help protect you against COVID decrease a little bit,” said Dr. Martinello.

Dr. Marintello says taking this step is that much more important after the state saw its COVID rates double over the past several weeks.

“None of us want to bring COVID home for the holidays,” said Dr. Martinello. “I hope that anyone who’s eligible to get the booster actually does and that will enable us to get back to sort of a more normal life.”

The clinic at Dillion Stadium will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.