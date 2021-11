(WTNH)– As the hours of daylight get smaller heading into winter, it can impact our moods, energy levels, and even our sleep.

Rachel Dash-Dougherty, owner of Grounded Therapy and Coaching, talks about some ways to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder, commonly referred to as SAD.

She says getting outside even if it is just for a short period of time can help improve your mood.

For more tips and resources, go to groundedtherapist.com.

Watch the video above for the full interview.