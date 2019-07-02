Growers Express recall on vegetable products includes Trader Joe’s, Bozzutos

(Photo: Growth Express)

(WTNH) — Fresh vegetable products including packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and more have been listed for recall on a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Trader Joe’s and Bozzutos in Connecticut were listed in the recall report.

The Green Giant Fresh brand for Bozzutos has recalls on their Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend and Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles.

Trader Joe’s in Connecticut has reported a recall on their Butternut Squash Spirals.

According to the FDA, Listeria is an organism that can cause serious, even fatal infections in children, elderly, or other with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, pain in the abdomen area, and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

Their website lists most affected products are labeled with expiration dates between June 26 and June 29.

Other states included were Massachusetts, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, New York, and more.

There have been no reported illnesses.

For full details, click here.

