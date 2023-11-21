HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ridge Recovery Center, part of Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, is a longstanding leader in treating substance use disorders and aims to make necessary care accessible and closer to home.

On Tuesday, Hartford HealthCare celebrated the grand opening of the recently renovated center — an amazing space offering patients holistic and excellent care.

Jim O’Dea, Ph.D., senior vice president of the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network, discussed patient programs and services with Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon.

He also highlighted the importance of access to this type of care in Connecticut.

