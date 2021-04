(WTNH)– Today marks a special day for doctors and patients of Hartford HealthCare. Their new Digestive Health Center in Bloomfield is celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting. It’s offering coordinated care for a variety of digestive health needs.

Doctor Jeffry Nestler, Chief of Gastroenterology with Hartford Hospital, tells us about the space, what services and specialties will be offered, amd the overall benefit to the community in the video above.