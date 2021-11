(WTNH) – The Department of Transportation is reporting that fatalities on Connecticut roads are up nearly 16 percent compared to last year. This data comes as the DOT Office of Highway Safety is urging people to take extra caution when they hit the roads for the holidays.

According to the DOT, as of November 12, there have been 290 traffic-related deaths in Connecticut. This is up from 257 in 2020 and 216 in 2019.