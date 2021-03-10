Hartford HealthCare colorectal surgeon explains importance of screening for colon cancer

We are in Colorectal Awareness Month, trying to let people know the importance of being vigilant of their health.

Kristy Thurston, a colorectal surgeon at Hartford Hospital joined News 8 to talk more about the screening process for colorectal cancer.

The Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Center is hosting a free webinar about colon cancer on March 25. Topics include an in-depth look at signs and symptoms, treatment options and a live Q & A with the expert. To register, visit hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses or call 855-HHC-HERE.