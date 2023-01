(WTNH) – Conditions that affect the nerves and muscles are common, but not many people are aware that there are neurology specialists who can help.

These conditions can also affect the Black and African American community disproportionately, and Hartford HealthCare has developed an initiative to address these health disparities.

Neuromuscular Specialist Dr. Barry Gordon, the Regional Medical Director at Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute, is discussing this important initiative.