NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you struggle with your gut health? Do you suffer from common issues like bloating and pain?

Jamie Allers, a registered dietitian at Hartford HealthCare’s Digestive Health Institute, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about some issues people can have with their gut health, how eating a balanced diet can help with these issues, and when people should seek help.

To learn more about gut health, join Allers in her upcoming free webinar on Thursday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 1-855-HHC-HERE (1-855-442-4373) or visiting HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses.

Join the virtual information session and learn: