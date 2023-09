HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted against the effectiveness of a popular nasal decongestant on Tuesday.

Phenylephrine is used in over-the-counter versions of Sudafe, Dayquil and many other cold and allergy medicines sold on pharmacy shelves.

News 8 spoke with Eric Arlia, the vice president of pharmacy at Hartford HealthCare on Wednesday to discuss the effectiveness of Phenylephrine.

