HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting back into the swing of things after the holidays can be difficult and many are left wondering the best ways to deal with that “back to work dread.”

Dr. Laura Saunders with Hartford HealthCare discussed the following tips for transitioning back into your routine after the holiday break with News 8 on Tuesday:

Keep in mind you are in control of your attitude.

Focus on how you can make yourself feel better today, don’t overwhelm yourself thinking about the future.

Shift your mindset if you find yourself thinking negatively.

Practice self-care at home.

Break down your overloaded email box or workload into smaller pieces.

